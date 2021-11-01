Stolen properties handed over to their owners

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Nov 01 2021, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 22:48 ist
Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra hands over a stolen property to its owner in Madikeri.

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra handed over gold ornaments that were confiscated in various theft cases reported in the district since 2019 to its owners. 

In 14 cases, 401 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 31.67 lakh, Rs 1,19,500 in cash, motorcycles worth Rs 2.74 lakh, and a car worth Rs 6.86 lakh were confiscated by the police. The properties were handed over to the owners. 

Kshama Mishra also announced a cash award for the police personnel for solving the cases. 

