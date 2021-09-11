Students prepare turmeric Ganesha idols

As a part of the campaign for eco-friendly Ganesha idols initiated by the district administration, department of education, Scouts, Guides and Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat, students had prepared turmeric Ganesha idols at home. The idols were exhibited at the schools.

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board officer G R Ganeshan said that there is a need to use eco-friendly Ganesha idols.

Headteacher T G Prem Kumar said that students have prepared the Ganesha idols at home, thereby have actively engaged in environmental activities.

Gram Panchayat member K K Bhogappa lauded the students.