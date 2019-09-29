Suicide pact: 3 of a family jump into river

In a suicide pact, a woman along with her son and daughter jumped into River Nethravathi at Panemangaluru in Bantwal, on Saturday late night. Incidentally, the family's pet dog too jumped into the river but has survived.

Though local residents rescued Kavitha Mandanna (57), she later died in the hospital.

The body of Kalpitha Mandanna (27) was recovered from the river at Pavoor, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. While the search is on to trace Kaushik Mandanna (29).

It is said that the family, residents of Mysuru, hailed from Virajpet in Kodagu district. The family was dejected after the death of Kavitha’s husband Kishan Mandanna on Saturday and took the extreme step to end their lives.

Luckily, the pet dog has survived and is in the custody of the police. In fact, dog had made an effort to save Kavitha by pulling her saree in water.

The trio had come from Mysuru to Bantwal to end their lives in a car. The car was driven by Kaushik.