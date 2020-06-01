Sunday holiday for salons in DK, Udupi

Sunday holiday for salons in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 01 2020, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 23:21 ist

Dakshina Kannada Udupi district Savitha Samaja has decided to close salons in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Sunday. 

The barbershops remained closed on Tuesday in the past. Now, it has been decided to keep them closed on Sunday, said DK district Savitha Samaja President Anand Bhandary. 

In the backdrop of the lockdown, all the barbershops had remained closed for nearly two months. The volume of customers is four times high on every Sunday and the barbers often struggle to maintain social distancing. Thus, it was decided to declare holiday for salons on Sunday, he added.

