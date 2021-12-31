Textile park to come up in Karkala: Minister

A Textile Park will be built on 20 acres of land in Karkala, Minister for Handlooms, Textiles and Sugar Shankar Basanagouda Patil Munenakoppa said on Friday.

“Government will implement schemes helpful to weavers in the park,” informed the minister after listening to the grievances of weavers from Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts in the meeting convened at Udupi Weavers Primary Co-operative Society in Udupi on Friday.

He also revealed that the government had submitted a request to the Centre on setting up the ‘mega textile park’ in the state.

He said there was a huge demand for Udupi handloom and sarees. The weavers here have succeeded in meeting only 20% of demand.

He said a textile technical team will be deputed to Udupi to study the problems and challenges faced by the weavers.

The minister emphasised skill development programmes while observing that the youth were totally disillusioned with the art of weaving.

Shankar said the government is providing many incentives to weavers across the state.

He promised to meet the chief minister in order to discuss launching skill development programmes for young weavers. He also emphasised the need to financially empower weavers so that youth find it profitable.

“Weavers will be also considered as farmers and all schemes for farmers, including Vidyanidhi scheme, will be extended to weavers,” he said.

The minister also promised he will help a delegation of weavers to meet the chief minister.

The sector needs to be improved in order to prevent youth from migrating elsewhere, he added.

‘New Ethanol policy’

In order to help sugar factories make Ethanol, the government is planning to implement a new Ethanol policy on Monday, said the minister.

A team of experts have visited Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharastra to study how Ethanol can be produced from sugarcane, paddy and jowar.

Those venturing into the production of Ethanol will receive incentives and subsidies. Thus the production of Ethanol will not only generate employment but will also benefit farmers and revive sick sugar industries. Ethanol produced will be purchased by the government and sold to HPC, BPC, he said.

Responding to a query, he said Brahmavar Sugar Factory is a cooperative unit. He will discuss reviving the factory with officials. To another query, he said new initiatives are being taken to bring textile and Khadi together in order to develop both sectors.