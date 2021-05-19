Thunderstorm in Kodagu district

Thunderstorm in Kodagu

DHNS
Madikeri,
  May 19 2021
  • updated: May 19 2021, 23:04 ist
The roof of a house in Koovalekadu, Kokeri village, was damaged after a tree fell on it.

Various parts of Kodagu district received heavy rain coupled with thunder and lightning on Wednesday. 

In Gonikoppa, there was moderate rainfall on Wednesday noon for about an hour.

Bittangala, B Shettigeri, Kunda, Kaikeri, Aruvattoklu, Mayamudi and Ponnappasanthe also received rain.

The sky remained overcast in the evening.

The outskirts of Napoklu witnessed thunderstorms in the noon.

Bethu, Kaikadu, Kakkabbe and Kunjila villages received heavy rain. The water level in ponds and streams has increased considerably.

The roof of a house belonging to K A Shafiya in Koovalekadu in Kokeri village was damaged after a tree fell on the roof.

Revenue officials and Gram Panchayat members visited the spot.

The meteorological department has predicted that the monsoon will hit the district on June 1.

