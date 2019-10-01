Tourists all praise for Kodagu coffee

As part of International Coffee Day, schoolchildren, tourists and locals sipped Kodagu coffee, provided by Kodagu Women Coffee Awareness, at a homestay in Karugunda on Tuesday.

The programme was organised to create awareness of the authentic Coorg Coffee. Tourists on the way to Talacauvery tasted the Coorg Coffee and went all praises for its taste.

Kannada movie actor Ravichandran, who was shooting for his film ‘Ravi Bopanna’, too took part in the programme.

Kodagu Women Coffee Awareness President Chitra Subbaiah said that the organisation has been conducting the programme from the last three years. Free coffee is distributed to the tourists and local residents, on International Coffee Day.

The organisation has also been conducting workshops and has been providing technical assistance towards cultivating coffee.

Organisation General Secretary Appaneravanda Anitha Nanda and Joint Secretary Jyothika Bopanna were present.