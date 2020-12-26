Tourists start visiting Kodagu for New Year celebrations

Amid the scare of Covid-19 pandemic, tourists have slowly started visiting Kodagu district for Christmas and New Year celebrations. The density of vehicles has increased on the roads leading to various destinations in the district.

A large number of vehicles from Kushalnagar are arriving in Madikeri. The tourist spots are filled with visitors.

Some people, having already celebrated Christmas, have left for their native, while some of the visitors who have come for Christmas have stayed back in the district.

Many have booked homestays and resorts to celebrate the arrival of the new year.

Some have booked rooms to arrive in Kodagu either the coming Wednesday or on Thursday, said, resort owners.

The tourism sector was hit hard following the Covid-19 pandemic, since March. Now, tourism activities are slowly picking up since October.

About 80% of the homestays in the district have been booked. After Covid-19, the demand for homestays within the city limits has declined. There is a demand for homestays situated in interior places, amid the coffee plantations.

The tourists are enjoying the close proximity with tamed elephants at Dubare Elephant Camp. With the decline in water level in River Cauvery, the tourists cross the river to reach the Camp. Many were seen enjoying playing in the water.

Even the visitors to Nisargadhama have increased. The shopkeepers who were dependent on tourists for a living are smiling, thanks to the arrival of tourists.

The tourists, who in the past left for foreign countries for new year celebrations, have selected Kodagu to ring in the new year. Some are leaving for Goa, Mangaluru, Karwar, Sakleshpura and Chikkamagaluru, said tourist agent Pradeep.

No large gathering

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued a few restrictions for hotels and resorts for the new year celebrations.

The police have warned them of initiating strict action if they fail to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines.

DJ dance parties have been banned on January 31 night. There is also a ban on large gatherings on main roads and public places for new year celebrations.

Helicopter joyride

A private firm has been carrying out helicopter joyrides in Madikeri. There is a package of five minutes and seven minutes ride. A few local residents and tourists are enjoying an aerial view of Madikeri. The joyrides will be conducted till January 1.