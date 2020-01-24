Two-day ‘Bondel Fiesta 2020’ in Mangaluru from today

The ‘Bondel Fiesta 2020’, a two-day event promising unlimited entertainment to the entire family, will begin at Bondel Church grounds from Saturday (3 pm onwards).

The event, organised by St Lawrence Church and Shrine, is expected to draw a crowd of over 15,000, like in the previous year, St Lawrence Church and Shrine Parish Priest Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza told mediapersons at Patrika Bhavan recently.

The entertainment and fun games will begin on Saturday (3 pm onwards) and end on Sunday (10 pm), he added.

There will be lucky draw, housie (traditional and creative), team games, live singing, musical evening among others, D’Souza said.

Around 40 stalls dedicated to games and food have been set up. There will be a live sketching and painting by well known Bengaluru-based artist Nirupam Konwar. A painting auction will also be held, St Lawrence English Medium School Principal Fr Clifford Pinto said.

Unique fashion show

Fiesta’s Cultural and Entertainment Committee Co-ordinator Manoj Lewis said a unique fashion show-cum-spoken round and ‘Star Chef of Fiesta’ will be organised for homemakers on Saturday (5.30 pm).

Another event, ‘Talented Siblings’ will be held on Sunday, he added. Winner of ‘Star of Fiesta’ (where netizens have to post their pictures in Bondel Fiesta frame on social media) based on highest number of likes will receive a cash award of Rs 5,555.

Mangaluru Diocese Bishop Fr Peter Paul Saldanha will release a CD - ‘Mogachi Lara’ composed by Vincent Fernandes Cascia.

The entire proceeds from the Fiesta will be utilised for the development of church and its ongoing projects, Fr Leo D’Souza added.