Chikkamagaluru, DHNS: Universal Coffee Foundation- 999 (UCF) donated

Rs 5 lakh to PM Cares Fund, thereby responded to needs during distress time, said District In-charge Minister C T Ravi.

Speaking after accepting a cheque, Ravi said, “Donors and members of various organisations have donated towards PM Cares Fund. A Covid-19 sample testing laboratory will come up in Chikkamagaluru shortly.”

UCF President Gauramma Basavegowda and others were present on the occasion.