Unidentified body of woman found

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Nov 24 2021, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 21:21 ist

The body of an unidentified woman was found near Ennegadde in Doddakodli village in Kodlipet.

The deceased, aged between 30-35 years, had worn a top with white coloured stripes and red coloured leggings. The body is in a decomposed state and has been kept at the district hospital morgue in Madikeri.

People having information about the said woman are requested to inform Shanivarasanthe police station. Phone: 9480804954 or district control room: 08272228330.

