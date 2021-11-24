Unidentified body of woman found

The body of an unidentified woman was found near Ennegadde in Doddakodli village in Kodlipet.
The deceased, aged between 30-35 years, had worn a top with white coloured stripes and red coloured leggings. The body is in a decomposed state and has been kept at the district hospital morgue in Madikeri.
People having information about the said woman are requested to inform Shanivarasanthe police station. Phone: 9480804954 or district control room: 08272228330.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China
Jews of Kolkata: A slice of history
Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines
'Satyameva Jayate 2' vs 'Antim': Is it advantage John?
Dravid's first major test awaits him in Kanpur
How the US lost ground to China in contest for cobalt
DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs
Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains