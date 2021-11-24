Unidentified body of woman found

The body of an unidentified woman was found near Ennegadde in Doddakodli village in Kodlipet.

The deceased, aged between 30-35 years, had worn a top with white coloured stripes and red coloured leggings. The body is in a decomposed state and has been kept at the district hospital morgue in Madikeri.

People having information about the said woman are requested to inform Shanivarasanthe police station. Phone: 9480804954 or district control room: 08272228330.