Villages live in fear of wild elephant

The people of Tripura Gram Panchayat are living in fear of raids by a wild elephant that has strayed into the villages of Guthi, Devaramane and Hesagodu.

The wild elephant has been loitering at Bettagere, Guthi, Devaramane, Belagodu, Sabbenahalli and Banakal areas. A total of six people have lost their lives in the last few years in elephant attacks.

The elephant has damaged paddy, coffee and pepper crops at Oorubage, Bhairapura, Hoskere, Devaramane and Kotrakere areas. The farmers are in distress. The residents are scared to venture out of the house during daytime as well.

The elephant has been moving around on the road in Devaramane for the last two days. The video of passengers travelling from Hassan encountering the elephant in the middle of the road at Devaramane on Friday night has gone viral on social media.

Manjula, a labourer, said, "We have to go for work daily. If we do not work, we cannot eke out a living. The presence of the elephant in the village has created a fear. A woman was killed in elephant attack in the village four months ago."

The villagers have incurred a huge loss due to the elephant attack.

The Forest Department officials should shift the elephant, said the villagers.