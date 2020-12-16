Water sports club near Kuloor bridge to promote river tourism

A water sports club will come up on the banks of River Phalguni near Kuloor bridge to promote water sports as a part of ongoing efforts to promote river tourism.

The Samruddhi Water Sports Club is set up by city-based Samruddhi Water Sports in association with the tourism department of Dakshina Kannada district. There will be cultural activities with emphasis on Tulu Nadu's culture and traditions to attract visitors.

The Club is expected to be inaugurated on January 2, 2021, said P Shivakumar Pailoor, one of the partners of Samruddhi Water Sports.

The concept of river tourism was proposed in 2017 by the then Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil.

The infrastructure is being developed on the banks of River Gurupura and the landscape is designed by artist Dines. Various sculptures and art installations have already been erected on the premises, he said.

Pailoor said the water sports club would have four boats that were designed in Kerala. Though the boats will have a capacity to accommodate 25 people at a time, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, only 12 people will be accommodated. The boat with visitors will sail from Kuloor to Ullal and also to Maravoor. The boat will be accompanied by a lifeguard. All passengers will be provided life jackets.

In addition, there will be four-seater boats and house boats. Other water sports activities will also be introduced.

All necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of visitors. An entrance fee of Rs 50 per head will be collected and separate coupons will be issued for boating and other activities. The promoters of Samruddhi Water Sports were allotted 3.5 acres of land on the banks of River Gurupura for a lease period of five years by the district administration.

The project is being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 1.3 crore. Separate parking space will be provided for vehicles. The club will also have food court, angling spots and photo corner. Water sports will be allowed between 9.30 am to 6.30 pm, he added.