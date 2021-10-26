Webinar on the Western Ghats on October 28

The Department of Political Science, St Aloysius College, will organise a national webinar on 'Western Ghats: Past, Present and Future' on October 28 (10.30 am to 12.15 pm).

Eminent Indian ecologist Prof Madhav Dhananjaya Gadgil will deliver a talk on the theme.

The session will be moderated by Dr Smitha Hegde, who is serving as a professor and deputy director at the Center for Science Education and Research, at NITTE University.

Dr Hegde is also a plant biotechnologist and an expert in the ferns of Western Ghats.

The soil and water of the Western Ghats region sustain the livelihoods of millions of people. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the UN proposes the protection of such regions for ecological balance and is the need of the hour.

The webinar will be on the zoom platform. Those interested in participating can click on the following link for registration: https://forms.gle/NiWCGguu7ZiGNCtKA