Will 2022 witness demolition of illegal buildings in MCC?

A soothsayer was sought out for his advice on stalling the demolition of an illegal multi-storied building on V T Road. The soothsayer who seemed to be well acquainted with the functioning of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), assured that the builder's illegal building will be spared from demolition this year also.

In 2018, then Minister for Urban Development R Roshan Baig had informed members of the state Legislative Council that there were 169 illegal buildings in MCC limits. And 25 buildings among them had violated building regulations by converting parking space for commercial activities.

He had declared that steps were taken to demolish the buildings under the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (KMC) Act, 1976.

Presently, there are 50 buildings in MCC limits that should be demolished for illegally converting its parking space for commercial activities, according to information obtained from MCC under RTI by DH.

"In all my 40 years of practice, I am yet to witness MCC demolish a building for illegally converting its parking space for commercial activities," says advocate D Ishwara Bhat.

"The laws are stringent, but, due to corruption, they are not implemented," says Ishwara Bhat.

According to information obtained under RTI, the MCC in two cases had penalised illegal buildings.

Bhat recollected that MCC was not bothered to demolish a building and take repossession of land, despite receiving orders from the court.

The builder of a flat in Pandeshwar was allowed to appeal against the court's order to demolish buildings in the basement by MCC.

"Now the case is being reheard for the second time," Bhat rued.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that under the KMC Act, they will have to first slap notices on illegal builders.

Four among five builders who receive notices are sure to approach the courts, he said.

Advocate and RTI activist Prakash Bhat says the MCC, instead of demolishing illegal buildings, invokes section 321 of the KMC Act, where the builder has to voluntarily demolish the structures.

Rights activist Lolaksha dares the MCC to file criminal cases under section 420 of IPC against builders of illegal buildings for violating building bylaws.

"A few weeks ago MCC demolished illegal petty shops and pushcart vendors in and around Mangaluru. So will the MCC display the same will to demolish illegal buildings in 2022," asks Lolaksha throwing down the gauntlet at MCC.