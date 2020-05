A Yellow alert has been issued and heavy rain is predicted in Kodagu till Tuesday morning.

Caution has been issued by the district administration in several villages of the district.

Heavy rain accompanied by thunder lashed Kodagu district on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Shanivarasanthe, Bhagamandala, Talacauvery, Cherambane, Napoklu and Galibeedu received good amount of rainfall.

Several regions, including Madikeri, witnessed a misty weather on Monday. Streams and rivulets are in spate.