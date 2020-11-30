More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is planning a massive excavation at Hampi, a Unesco World Heritage site. The work, proposed near the Royal Enclosure, is said to be the largest in the last 10 years.

"The proposed excavation assumes significance since there are many monuments near the site. The findings may throw more light on the history of the Vijayanagar Empire," said C N Vasudevan, senior professor of archaeology, Kannada University, Hampi.

The excavation site is situated close to the palace, temples, Paan Supari Bazaar and Mahanavami Dibba. The remnants of a pipe network, indicating a water supply route, were found at this spot recently. Some sculptures and the remains of a temple pond were also found here years ago.

"In 1980, a few rare sculptures were unearthed in the vicinity of Paan Supari Bazaar," Vasudevan said.

P Kalimuttu, Deputy Superintendent, ASI, Hampi Circle, told DH that meetings were held in connection with the excavation and senior officials of the department have conducted a spot inspection.

"An oral approval has been granted for the proposed excavation. We are making the necessary preparations," he said.