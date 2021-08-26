Mysuru gang-rape survivor recovering slowly: Sources

The 22-year-old girl, who was raped by a gang of men in Mysuru late on Tuesday, is slowly recovering. She was under shock and had also sustained injuries.

She has been undergoing treatment in a private hospital and is now responding to the treatment and recovering, sources said.

The police are waiting to record her statement.

Read | Government has taken Mysuru gang-rape case seriously, perpetrators to be caught soon: CM Bommai