28-year-old man killed in accident in Mysuru

A 28-year-old man died on the spot as a private bus hit his two-wheeler and ran over him near Government Guest House in Mysuru.
The deceased has been identified as Anand, an employee in a private firm.
According to the Police, the bus hit his bike from behind and ran over him. The accident occurred while he was heading towards Sub Urban Bus stand.
A case has registered with Devaraja Traffic Police.
