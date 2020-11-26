28-year-old man killed in accident in Mysuru

According to the Police, the bus hit his bike from behind and ran over him

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 26 2020, 12:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 12:00 ist
A case has registered with Devaraja Traffic Police. Credit: iStock Photo

A 28-year-old man died on the spot as a private bus hit his two-wheeler and ran over him near Government Guest House in Mysuru.

The deceased has been identified as Anand, an employee in a private firm.

According to the Police, the bus hit his bike from behind and ran over him. The accident occurred while he was heading towards Sub Urban Bus stand.

A case has registered with Devaraja Traffic Police.

