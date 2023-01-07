Apostolic administrator for Diocese of Mysore takes charge

Archbishop Emeritus Bernard Moras has been appointed as the Apostolic administrator for the Diocese of Mysore, as per the press release issued by Vijay Kumar, Public Relations Officer of the Diocese. He was formally introduced at St Joseph’s Cathedral or St Philomena’s Church, in Mysuru on Saturday evening.

Bernard Moras, Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of Bangalore, is appointed for the ordinary administration and pastoral care of the Diocese of Mysore, according to the press release. “Bishop of Mysore K Antony William will be absent from the Diocese from January 8. During his absence from the Diocese, he will be taking care of his health. William was ordained Bishop on February 27, 2017,” the press note states.

The letter from Archbishop Felix Machado, secretary general of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), states: “In a communication received from the Apostolic Nunciature, I wish to inform that the Dicastery for Evangelization has appointed His Grace Most Rev Bernard Moras, Archbishop Emeritus of Bangalore, Apostolic Administrator sede plena et ad nutum Sanctae Sedis of the Diocese of Mysore for the ordinary administration and pastoral care of that local Church. The Dicastery for Evangelization has decided that the Diocesan Bishop, the Right Rev Kannikadass A William takes a period of absence from the ministry. The appointment will become effective from 7th January 2023, at 6 pm”.

Meanwhile, secretary of Kannada Christara Sangha Raphael said, “It’s unfortunate that the glory, name, fame and spirituality of Mysore Diocese has been tarnished by the last two Bishops from the last few years. The late Bishops Rene Fuega Matthias Fernandez, Michealappa and Joseph Roy upheld the dignity of Christianity, despite little disturbances. They accumulated land, and properties in and around Mysuru and protected them for the development of the Diocese. The deterioration began during the tenure of Bishop Emirates Thomas Antony Vazhapilly. Vazhapilly never had any concern for local Christians and Karnataka”.

“Since K A William became Bishop, public money is being spent on luxuries and to cover up illegal activities. The Diocese funds are misused and mismanaged by some groups of priests,” he said.