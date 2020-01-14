ATI to prepare special training modules to achieve SDG-Vision 2030

With a vision to achieve 17 goals, listed under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)-Vision 2030, in the state, the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) is preparing a special training module to sensitise the implementing authorities and also to ensure the participation of every taxpayer.

The ATI is taking Kalaburagi Division, comprising five districts, as a pilot project for the cause. The authorities of the ATI will conduct training for officials, also implementing authorities and elected representatives of the division. Following the training, the Karnataka Evaluation Authority (KEA) will evaluate the outcome of the training programme for further improvement in the training.

The performance of every person, who undergoes training, how the programme is being implemented, areas needed to be improved among others will be evaluated, following the training. Based on the outcome, the training programme will be extended to other revenue divisions.

The State Institute for Urban Development (SIUD) will train the officials and elected representatives of urban local bodies, while Abdul Nazeer Sab State Institute for Rural Development (ANSSIRD) will conduct training for elected representatives of Panchayat Raj Institutions as well as officers of these institutions.

ATI Joint Director for Training V Bhagyalakshmi said, “We are preparing the training modules for proper and effective implementation of SDG Vision 2030. Though rules and guidelines are the same, there is no proper plan for implementation. Each state follows its own methodology for SDG. ATI aims to have an effective and efficient action plan for achieving all the 17 Goals through a discussion led by experts, departments concerned and other stakeholders."

“With the new modules, we aim to ensure the participation of every individual, irrespective of financial condition, education, power, self-respect, and government benefits, since independence, in SDG Vision 2030. Every taxpayer must be a part of SDG,” said Bhagayalakshmi.

Initially, out of 17 goals, five goals—Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-being, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Clean Water and Sanitation—will be taken up for training sessions. Based on the outcome, the training programme and modules will be improved, said A M Rajashekar, a faculty member, Centre for SDG, ATI. The training programme at Kalaburgi Division will commence on January 17 and conclude on 20, at the district level. Taluk level training programme will be conducted in February.

“Creating a better world for a present generation, without harming the future generation, is the essence of SDG,” he said.