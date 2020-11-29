Covid: Mandya conducts 3.03 lakh tests

Mandya is one among the districts in the state, which has conducted more than three lakh covid tests, according to reports.

The number of tests have crossed three lakh, as on November 29. It may be recalled that Mandya district had recorded a spike in the number of cases creating anxiety among the people here. The district administration, took all measures on war footing, and has been successful in controlling the spread of pandemic.

According to sources, out of 3.03 lakh tests conducted so far, on an average only one per cent of the people have tested positive. When the Covid tests crossed one lakh, the positive cases were 8.27%. When it crossed two lakh, it decreased to 7%. When the tests crossed three lakh, the positive cases have declined to 1%.

As on Sunday (November 29), 3,03,600 tests have been conducted, which includes 1,91,893 RTPCR tets, 1,11,707 Rapid antigen tests. More number of positive cases were confirmed in rapid antigen tests.

In all, 18,363 positive cases have been reported and 97.61% people have been cured. The active cases stands at 2.3%.

The authorities, increased both RTPCR and Rapid tests to indentify the positive cases at the initial stage, to prevent spreading, which has yielded good results. The tests which crossed 4,000 per day has almost become negligible now.

The Health department played a major role for the decline in covid cases. Anyone complained of fever was mandatorily subject to covid test. Four mobile squads have been functioning in each taluk. The monthly plan is prepared well in advance and put into action. As a result, the number of positive cases has come down in every village.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Dhananjay said, the efforts of the Health department team has given good results in creating awareness among the people. They are voluntarily undergoing tests now to prevent any fatalities. The people should take extra caution as it is winter season, which supports the spread of virus, he said.