Dasara elephant Abhimanyu successfully completes weight carrying test

Dasara elephant Abhimanyu successfully completed the first round of weight training programme on Thursday.

Abhimanyu, who is likely to carry the 750-kg golden howdah during the Jamboo Savari, successfully carried sandbags weighing 300 kg from Mysuru Palace premises to Bannimantap.

Other male elephants will be made to carry sand bags as part of training.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Wildlife V Karikalan said Abhimanyu carried the sand bags on day one and other male elephants will be made to undergo weight carrying test, he said.