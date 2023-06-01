Godown of wedding decorators and furniture suppliers gutted with fire near Chamundi Hill

A godown of wedding decorators and furniture suppliers was gutted with accidental fire near Chamundi hill on Thursday morning.

Godown of Sangam decorators and furniture shop, spreading over 8,000 square feet, owned by Mohammed Azeem, on the Chamundi hill road near CAR (Central Armed Reserve) parade ground, is where the incident occurred.

As many as seven fire tenders and personnel of the department of fire and emergency services (DFES) extinguished the fire after a three-hour-long operation. They have ensured that the nearby godowns and vehicles were not affected, sources of DFES said.

Mohammed Azeem told DH that they have been involved in event planning, management, supplying shamiyana, furniture and decoration of wedding mantaps (stages) for 32 years. Since some of the items were supplied for some events, they are yet to assure about the materials that had remained in the godown and yet to assess the exact extent of loss.

Azeem added that the godown was closed at 6:30 pm on Wednesday. They got the news about the fire at around 6:30 am on Thursday morning. Exact reason for the fire is yet to be known, he said.

Krishnaraja police has registered the case and are investigating the incident.