Bengaluru: Garbage services now under ESMA

<p>Bengaluru: Days after workers involved in the collection of garbage threatened to go on an indefinite strike from September 24, the government has invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to declare a wide range of civic services in Bengaluru as “essential”. </p>.DyCM DK Shivakumar asks traffic cops to identify people dumping garbage.<p>A notification, issued by the Urban Development Department on September 19, prohibits strikes or work refusals by employees of the GBA, BSWML and the five newly formed city corporations. </p>.<p>The notification states that employees cannot refuse work in these departments. The move comes at a time when the auto tipper drivers and loaders — who collect garbage — have announced a strike. </p>