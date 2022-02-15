Hijab issue: 43 students absent from classes in Mysuru district

As many as 43 students remained absent for classes and for the SSLC preparatory exams in Mysuru district on Tuesday after being asked not to wear the hijab.

Thirty- nine students in Kavalande village in Nanjangud taluk, three students at Bherya village in K R Nagar taluk, and one student of K R Mill government high school in Mysuru taluk were absent from school.

Around 40 students attended the school with hijabs at Kavalande village in Nanjangud taluk. SP R Chetan held talks with the parents and was successful in convincing them. However, except one student 39 did not attend the classes.

Seven students out of 10 attended classes without headscarves at Bherya village. The situation was overall normal in the district, said DDPI Rama Chandra Raje Urs.

