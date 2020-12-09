IMA to stage protest, health services likely to be affected on December 11

Health services in the city are likely to be hit on Friday, with doctors, also members of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Mysuru chapter, deciding to stage a protest, by staying away from work.

IMA members will protest against the Central government, for allowing post-graduate scholars of Ayurveda to practice general surgery, including ortho, dentistry, and allopathic surgical procedures. The IMA has condemned the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), which regulates the medical study and practice of Ayurveda, for the decision.

In a press conference here, IMA, Mysuru chapter, president Dr B N Anandravi, said, "Over 3,000 doctors worked, wearing black bands on their shoulders, on Wednesday." According to him, in a gazette notification, dated November 20, the CCIM has amended the Indian Medicine Central Council Regulations, 2016, to introduce formal training and practice of surgeries to PG students of Ayurveda.

As per the amendment, the students would receive training in 'shalya' (general surgery) and 'shalakya' (diseases of ear, nose, throat, eye, head, oro-dentistry) specialisations. Accusing the government of playing with the lives of the people, he said that such trained doctors of these two specialities would conduct 58 types of surgeries.

"There is no provision for MBBS doctors to perform surgery even in allopathy, and even doctors with Masters in Surgery are not allowed to conduct all types of surgery. The government’s move will have adverse effect on people’s health," he said.

The doctors will boycott work from 6 am to 6 pm on December 11. Except for emergency and Covid-19, no cases will be attended, he said.

IMA central committee member Dr S P Yoganna said, "Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy have different treatment procedures. Mixing one another is risky and the government must reconsider its decision."

All India Surgical Society president Dr Siddesh was present.