PM lauds Bandipur staff for saving injured elephant

PM lauds Bandipur personnel for saving electrocuted elephant with timely intervention

A 25 to 30 year old female elephant was electrocuted on February 14 at a private land near Omkara forest range of Bandipur

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Feb 18 2023, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 15:29 ist
The electrocuted elephant. Credit: Twitter/@byadavbjp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has complimented staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve of Chamarajangar district who had saved an electrocuted elephant struggling for life with timely intervention, swift and prompt action and treatment. 

A 25 to 30 year old female elephant was electrocuted on February 14 at a private land near Omkara forest range of Bandipur after it came in contact with a barbed wire fence. The staff and veterinarians of Bandipur had intervened and saved it. It has been released back into the forest and closely monitored. 

Union minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav had shared this news with photos and videos on Twitter, "Our frontline workers are our pride". 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared this tweet on Saturday morning and has tweeted, "Happy to see this. Compliments to the staff at Bandipur tiger reserve. Such compassion among our people is commendable."

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Narendra Modi
Bandipur Tiger Reserve

