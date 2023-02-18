PM lauds Bandipur personnel for saving electrocuted elephant with timely intervention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has complimented staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve of Chamarajangar district who had saved an electrocuted elephant struggling for life with timely intervention, swift and prompt action and treatment.

A 25 to 30 year old female elephant was electrocuted on February 14 at a private land near Omkara forest range of Bandipur after it came in contact with a barbed wire fence. The staff and veterinarians of Bandipur had intervened and saved it. It has been released back into the forest and closely monitored.

Union minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav had shared this news with photos and videos on Twitter, "Our frontline workers are our pride".

So happy to note that an electrocuted elephant, struggling for life, was saved due to prompt action by the staff of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The female elephant has been released back into the Reserve and is being closely monitored. Our forest frontline workers are our pride. pic.twitter.com/dOVhp3smKQ — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) February 17, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared this tweet on Saturday morning and has tweeted, "Happy to see this. Compliments to the staff at Bandipur tiger reserve. Such compassion among our people is commendable."