Shobha Karandlaje visits Karnataka's Chamundeshwari temple for Vardhanti

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje visited the Chamundeshwari Temple, atop Chamundi Hill, on the occasion of Chamundeshwari Vardanthi.

The Minister travelled by public transport from Lalitha Mahal Hotel.

She said she offered prayers to the deity for the welfare of the state as well as the nation. The state has been receiving heavy rainfall and several areas were flood-hit and the farmers are under stress, she said.

The Minister said she also offered prayers for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide good health and strength to run the administration. "Modi is protecting and developing the nation," the Minister said.