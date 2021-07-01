Sudharma Sanskrit daily editor Sampath Kumar passes away

K V Sampath Kumar (64), editor of 'Sudharma', the world's only Sanskrit daily newspaper, passed away following cardiac arrest in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Sampath Kumar's father Pandit Varadaraja Iyengar had launched 'Sudharma' in 1970. After Varadaraja Iyengar passed away, Sampath Kumar and his wife Jayalakshmi took over its mantle to ensure that it reached the readers.

He used advanced technology, made 'Sudharma' available online and launched the epaper. The print edition of 'Sudharma' has nearly 4,000 readers from various Sanskrit universities and institutions across the country. However, the digital edition has more readers. He had once said in a programme that the newspaper has readers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

The Union government announced the Padma Shri award to Sampath Kumar and his wife K S Jayalakshmi in 2020, under Literature and Education-Journalism category. They are yet to receive the award.

He has also received several awards like the Siddarudha award, the Shivaratri Deshikendra Media award, the Abdul Kalam award and others.

In a condolence message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sampath Kumar was an inspiring personality who worked tirelessly towards preserving and popularising Sanskrit, specially among youngsters. His passion and determination were inspiring, he added.