Transport strike partial in Mysuru region; passengers hit

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus service was partially affected in the wake of strike call given by the transport employees, urging fufilment of their various demands, in Mysuru region, on Friday.

Only 50% of the buses operated, causing inconveniences to the public. The number of buses was less at the Sub-urban bus stand, on Friday morning, inconveniencing a lot of passengers. The situation was similar in the city bus stand also.

The Mysuru-Bengaluru buses, that were plying every 10 minutes, were seen reaching the bus stand at a gap of one hour. As a result, there was a heavy rush for the buses, and the people were seen neglecting the covid norms.

The buses to other districts like Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan stayed away from the roads in the morning. However, the bus service to rural areas were not affected.

Stone pelting

Unidentified people pelted stones on two buses on Hullahalli route, damaging the window panes. In all, nine buses were damaged in stone pelting in the rural areas.

Out of 577 KSRTC buses, only 300 buses operated from the sub-urban bus stand till 12 noon. Out of 250 buses that had to leave the city bus stand, only 130 buses were operated, according to sources.

While the buses were operated normally from the Kuvempunagar and Bannimantap depot, the buses from Vijayanagar and Sathagalli stayed away from the roads, causing inconvenience to many passengers.

A bus driver was injured in stone pelting, on route number 68, bound for Kanakadasa Nagar, in Mysuru, according to Mysuru Divisional Controller Marigowda.

Districts

The strike was almost total in Mandya district, with 90% of the buses staying away from roads. The bus service on Bengaluru-Mysuru route was totally stopped.

However, the strike did not have much impact in Chamarajanagar district. KSRTC employees staged protests in Gundlupet taluk.

In Hassan district, around 30% of buses were not operated. The passengers bound for Bengaluru and other districts were affected. However, the bus service returned to normalcy by afternoon.