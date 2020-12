A two-year-old leopardess was trapped in a cage laid by the Forest department at Uppinahalli Koppalu village, under Dandiganahalli hobli of Channarayapatna taluk, on Thursday.

Following complaints by villagers, the department had placed a cage on an agricultural land on the outskirts of the village, on December 4. The leopardess fell into the cage on December 24. Range Forest Officer H R Hemanth Kumar and personnel visited the spot. The leopardess was released into the forest later.