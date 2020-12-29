New coronavirus strain: BBMP seals apartment after residents resist shifting to quarantine centres

A multi-storeyed apartment complex in Vittalnagar of Vasanthapura ward (ward 197) where the mother-daughter duo, who've tested positive for the new coronavirus variant, resided, became a contentious place for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as officials tried to shift as many as 22 families out of the complex to institutional quarantine or hotels. The BBMP reversed its decision after residents resisted the move.

Dr GK Suresh, Deputy Health Officer, Bommanahalli zone, who was at the apartment said, "Since the apartment dwellers did not agree to be shifted out, we have sealed down the apartment. As many as 37 people are residing in 12 houses here. We will be placing barricades here. They will all be secondary contacts as they've all used the same lift and staircases. All their samples have been taken and have been sent to the lab for RTPCR tests."

Dr Vijayendra BK, Chief Health Officer, Public Health, BBMP, said, "Primary contacts of Covid positive UK returnees have been asked to be shifted to institutional quarantine, that is, hotels, by the government. Till last night, there were 45 primary contacts of 16 Covid patients from UK in the city. Previously, they were in home quarantine."

Ex-corporator of the ward, Shobha Gowda said, "The BBMP health officer says they've got orders from Delhi to shift all the 35 people here in the apartment to institutional quarantine. The apartment residents say going to a hospital will become a problem for them. They say we're fine here and that they'll be in quarantine at home. The medical officer finally relented and said they'll be kept in home quarantine itself. Two policemen will be stationed there and everyday disinfection of the apartment premises will be done."

M Ramakrishna, Joint Commissioner, Bommanahalli, confirmed to DH that they're not shifting families from their respective apartments. "We are not shifting any families. We are keeping all primary and secondary contacts at their respective homes itself," she said.