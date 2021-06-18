NGT has given green signal to Mekedatu project: CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given a green signal to the Mekedatu project that Tamil Nadu is opposing.

Yediyurappa said this after the Principal Bench of the NGT on Friday closed the suo moto proceedings on forming a committee to do a spot inspection to find out whether Karnataka had made preparations to build a reservoir at Mekedatu without environmental clearance.

“Mekedatu is a significant project from Karnataka’s point-of-view. It’ll help generate 4,000 MW of power and supply water to Bengaluru. But the Tamil Nadu government is opposing this for various reasons,” Yediyurappa said.

“They went to the NGT seeking a stay on the project. But NGT has accepted our argument and has given a green signal to the project. We will take measures to get all necessary clearances to start the project,” he added.

The project, which envisages a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu, aims to cater to the drinking water needs of Bengaluru. The project will help regulate the flow of 177.25 tmcft of water and provide drinking water to the Bengaluru metropolitan region.

Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state government was committed to protecting Karnataka’s interests in the face of Tamil Nadu’s opposition to the Mekedatu project.

“We’re confident that we haven’t violated anything. There won’t be any problem,” he said.

“The original suit is still pending before the Supreme Court, which we are pursuing. Be it Mekedatu or Mahadayi, we’re focussed on every issue,” he said.