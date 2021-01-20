No summer vacation for Karnataka schools, PU colleges

No summer vacation for Karnataka schools, PU colleges

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS,
  Jan 20 2021, 23:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 02:34 ist
Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. Credit: DH Photo

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Wednesday that classes would be conducted even during summer vacation as schools and pre-university colleges were reopened after a gap of nine months due to Covid-19 pandemic.

 Speaking to media persons after inspecting a smart class in government high school at Durgigudi in the city on Wednesday, the minister said, "SSLC examinations would be conducted in June this year.  Syllabus for the examinations would be announced soon. As many as two months would be reserved for bridge course for students in the next academic year also. Teachers would revise lessons taught in the previous academic year and then prepare students for the new lessons."

He said the department would finalise school fees in two days based on the report by technical advisory committee keeping in mind the interests of parents and schools.

Permission has been granted for schools to appoint guest teachers, if necessary, he said. The minister said digital education has commenced in 45 government schools in Shivamogga adding that necessary steps would be taken to introduce smart classes in other districts.

