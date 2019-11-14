Norms for junk food ban in schools

Following reports that schools in the state are yet to implement ‘no junk food on campus’ policy, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has instructed the department officials to issue guidelines for the implementation of the

rule.

The Food Safety and Quality Commission, which works under the Union Health and Family Welfare department, had issued a notification on October 30 banning junk food on school campuses.

For the effective implementation of the same, Kumar sent a note to the principal secretary of the department to frame separate guidelines for the

state.

In the note, he mentioned: “Referring to the notification issued by Union government there is a need to prepare a set of guidelines for schools in the state, banning junk food on campuses, hostels and within 50 metres near school campuses. This ban includes selling of aerated drinks, foods like preserved and packed fruit juices, chips, samosa at the school canteens and also around within 50 metres of schools.”