Not fair to discuss next CM Karnataka now: Kagodu Thimmappa

Veteran Congress leader and former minister Kagodu Thimmappa stated that the discussion on the next chief minister of Karnataka by Congress leaders is not fair before the next Assembly polls.

He was addressing the party workers during the agitation against failures of the taluk administration in Sagar on Friday.

"Congress leaders and workers must take up the issues of people and strive to address them till the next Assembly polls," he said.