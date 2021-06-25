'Not fair to discuss next CM Karnataka now'

Not fair to discuss next CM Karnataka now: Kagodu Thimmappa

He was addressing the party workers during the agitation against failures of the taluk administration in Sagar on Friday

DHNS
DHNS, Sagar,
  • Jun 25 2021, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 18:23 ist
Kagodu Thimmappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Veteran Congress leader and former minister Kagodu Thimmappa stated that the discussion on the next chief minister of Karnataka by Congress leaders is not fair before the next Assembly polls.

He was addressing the party workers during the agitation against failures of the taluk administration in Sagar on Friday.

Also read: Only 3 legislators demanded removal of Yediyurappa: Arun Singh

"Congress leaders and workers must take up the issues of people and strive to address them till the next Assembly polls," he said.

