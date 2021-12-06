NWKRTC board hints at jail term for not giving change for bus fare, creates confusion

A board at NWKRTC's regional terminal at Hosur in Hubballi left passengers shocked as it hinted that not bringing change for ticket fare could be punishable and even attract a jail term.

The board stated that it was the passengers' responsibility to bring exact change for the fare as conductors cannot bring money during work hours. It went on to say that obstructing transport corporation staff's duty is punishable under the IPC.

The second part of the message added that the Supreme Court has identified transport corporation drivers and conductors as pubic servants under IPC Section 21 and in case they are assaulted or obstructed from doing their duty, three years of jail term under IPC section 332, three years jail term under section 353 and three months of jail term under section 186 can be imposed.

This made many passengers think that not giving the exact change of fare will attract punishment. When contacted, NWKRTC Hubballi divisional controller H Ramanagoudar clarified that they were two separate issues that were linked by mistake, admitting that creating confusion in such a manner was wrong.

"Passengers can only be requested to give change. The board will be removed immediately. An explanation will be sought from those who installed the board and action will also be initiated," he added.

DH Impact

DH informed the NWKRTC officials about the board and the staff had it removed. "We will find out who installed this board. No such boards are found in other bus stands or in buses. Anyway, we will check again," Ramanagoudar said.

