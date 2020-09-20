One more suspect arrested in drug scandal case

The owner of a hospitality firm whom Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi had met nearly four times in the last few months has been arrested in connection with the Sandalwood drugs scandal.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested Srinivas Subramanian from his apartment in Sahakaranagar, North Bengaluru, on Saturday evening. A raid also yielded around 13 Ecstasy tablets, 100 gram of ganja, 1.1 grams of MDMA, and half-gram hashish, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Subramanian was arrested on the basis of information available during the investigation, Patil said.

He is well-known as Sri in the party circuit and is into providing hospitality for party lovers, celebrities, and VVIPs. "It was actress Ragini Dwivedi who visited his flat in the last few months. We are interrogating him if she had taken any drugs during her visit," an officer said.