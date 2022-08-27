PM Modi to dedicate MRPL’s project during visit to Mangaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be dedicating MRPL’s two landmark projects during his visit to Mangaluru on September 2.

The projects to be dedicated are the BS-VI upgradation project, inside Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) premises, completed at a cost of Rs 1829 crore and a 30 Million Litres per day desalination plant completed at a cost of Rs 677 crore located on 14.5 acres of land in Tannirbhavi beach.

MRPL General Manager (Corporate Communication) Dr Rudolph Noronha said; " BS-VI upgradation project of MRPL is crucial for meeting the visionary environmental targets India has chosen to meet in coming days. The project aims at producing ultra-pure BS-VI grade fuel (with Sulphur content less than 10 PPM).

As part of this project, ONGC MRPL has set up one new FCCU Gasoline Treatment Unit (FGTU), Sulphur Recovery Unit (SRU) and Nitrogen Plant. The consultant for the project was Engineers India Limited (EIL). The Licensor for FGTU was M/s Axens, Licensor for SRU was EIL and Licensor for Nitrogen Plant was M/s Linde."

The entire system is under operation producing environment-friendly BS-VI fuelS. These cleaner fuel support centre's vision of achieving larger goals of the country to preserve our environment for future generations, he said. The desalination plant has a capacity of 30 Million Litres per day (MLD) and the capacity can be enhanced to 70 MLD.

The Plant converts seawater into water required for the refinery processes. The plant runs on seawater reverse osmosis technology. The project has been executed and is fully functional. Availability of desalination water ensures the smooth running of the refinery throughout the year, sources added.