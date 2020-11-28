Provide compensation for Covid-19 victims from BPL families: Ivan D'Souza

Former MLC and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson Ivan D'Souza said that free Covid-19 vaccines should be provided in Karnataka. Notably, during the Bihar Assembly elections, BJP had announced distribution of free coronavirus vaccines in the state.

He said that vaccines should be administered to all without any discrimination after administering it to coronavirus warriors first, before adding that the BJP-led state government should provide Rs 5 lakh compensation from the Chief Minister’s relief fund to BPL families who succumbed to Covid-19 infection.

"Dakshina Kannada has reported 705 Covid-19 fatalities, of which a majority of them hail from BPL. Already, the government has raised funds in the name of relief. It is not difficult for the government to pay compensation," he said.

He accused that the government of not making any preparations to tackle second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. "The government should conduct free Covid-19 tests in all the nine labs in the district," he said.

Dakshina Kannada district Congress Covid-19 Helpline (Arogya Hasta) and entrepreneur Vivekraj Poojary donated 10 pushcarts to the needy. The beneficiaries are Mohammed Aman, Varija K, Padmavathi Kamathara, Kiran Valencia, Yakub Adyar, Bhavanishankar Yeyadi, K Chandrika Kodikal, Mohammed Farooq, Renuka Panjimogaru and Nazima Arkula.