Puneeth's last rites to be held tomorrow, says Bommai

Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites to be held tomorrow, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 30 2021, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 14:09 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

The last rites of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar will be held tomorrow (October 31), CM Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday. 

The timing for the last rites will be decided later. 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Puneeth Rajkumar
Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Entertainment News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Spooky movies to watch before Halloween

In Pics | Spooky movies to watch before Halloween

Fans welcome Aryan Khan with dhol and tashas

Fans welcome Aryan Khan with dhol and tashas

'Moms', 'dads' of cats, dogs really are parenting pets

'Moms', 'dads' of cats, dogs really are parenting pets

DH Toon | This festive season, beware of new variants

DH Toon | This festive season, beware of new variants

This e-store has merchandise from Indian horror films

This e-store has merchandise from Indian horror films

Glasgow, world’s last chance to avert climate crisis

Glasgow, world’s last chance to avert climate crisis

Apple's most back-ordered product is not a gadget!

Apple's most back-ordered product is not a gadget!

COP26's aims to banish coal meet hurdles in Asia

COP26's aims to banish coal meet hurdles in Asia

The Metaverse is Zuckerberg’s escape hatch

The Metaverse is Zuckerberg’s escape hatch

 