Ready to face probe on affairs of Energy Department: D K Shivakumar 

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chairman D K Shivakumar on Friday said he is ready to face all enquiry related to the Department of Energy when he was the minister.

Reacting to news report that the BJP Government in Karnataka is preparing to order probe into affairs of the Energy Department, including power purchase agreement and setting up of solar parks done during Congress regime when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister, the Congress leader said, "Let the state government order for the CBI enquiry, I will face it."

Also Read: 'Don't know why ED summoned me': D K Shivakumar faces heat

"When I was the Minister, we implemented several schemes under new and renewable energy programmes. These received appreciation from the Union Government. This has benefited the state government," he told reporters here.

Shivakumar was in Delhi to appear before the ED in connection with his contribution to Young India Trust which runs National Herald.

"We know how the BJP Government in Karnataka indulged in corruption in various schemes' implementation. To cover their misdeeds, they are probing previous government schemes. Let them probe," he said.

