Rising Covid cases: HC asks govt to conduct surprise checks

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to make surprise inspections at various establishments, including apartment complexes, in order to ensure implementation of its directions for containing the spread of Covid-19.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar gave this direction while hearing a batch of petitions on issues concerning Covid-19.

The bench pointed out that there had been an enormous increase in cases, especially in Bengaluru. The court perused the two orders dated March 24 and April 2, 2021, passed by the state government. An application was moved expressing concerns about effective implementation of these orders.

The counsels pointed out that the orders detailing restrictions have been modified by permitting cinema halls to conduct the shows with 100 percent capacity till April 7, 2021 and that even the condition of closing the gyms has been relaxed. The court directed the state government place on record all the modified orders.

“There have been instances in the city where a large number of residents, in particular apartment complexes, turned positive (Covid-19) on account of functions held inside the apartment complexes. It is pointed out across the bar that directions concerning the restaurants and hotels are not being complied with. It is therefore all the more necessary for the state government and BBMP to ensure that surprise inspections are undertaken in various establishments, including apartment complexes, to ensure that the directions are followed,” the court said.

The court directed the state government and the BBMP to place on record steps taken to implement the government orders.

Meanwhile, the court also directed the state government to modify the order, if necessary, regarding the condition on the number of persons allowed in programs conducted at open and closed areas.

In response to another application, the court said that the number of attendees is prescribed in the order without even defining those areas. The bench directed the state government to step in immediately and issue modified orders, if necessary. The next hearing has been posted to April 15.