Shettar denied ticket due to anti-incumbency wave: Sushil Kumar Modi

Former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi has said that top BJP leaders asked to Jagadish Shettar not to contest the polls this time since there was a anti-incumbency wave in the constituency he represents.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi on Thursday, Modi said, despite top leaders' attempt to convince Shettar, he joined the Congress. "Those who join other parties from BJP cannot succeeded as the environment in those parties does not suit them," he said.

Justifying the entire Union cabinet campaigning in Karnataka, Modi said, if a single party formed governments in both Central and State, it would be easy to implement all the schemes of the Union government and develop the state. “Many popular schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were not implemented in West Bengal and Kerala,” he noted.