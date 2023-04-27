Shettar denied ticket due to anti-incumbency wave: Sushil Kumar Modi

Former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi has said that top BJP leaders asked to Jagadish Shettar not to contest the polls this time since there was a anti-incumbency wave in the constituency he represents.
Speaking to reporters in Hubballi on Thursday, Modi said, despite top leaders' attempt to convince Shettar, he joined the Congress. "Those who join other parties from BJP cannot succeeded as the environment in those parties does not suit them," he said.
Also Read | BJP's Tenginkai not my disciple, his 'guru in Delhi': Jagadish Shettar on Hubli-Dharwad Central battle
Justifying the entire Union cabinet campaigning in Karnataka, Modi said, if a single party formed governments in both Central and State, it would be easy to implement all the schemes of the Union government and develop the state. “Many popular schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were not implemented in West Bengal and Kerala,” he noted.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Cooperatives should cooperate
Celebrations organised for episode 100 of Mann Ki Baat
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV host, dies at 79
Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark
One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run
TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam
102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal