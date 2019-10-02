Speculations rife as JD(S) MLAs meet chief minister

The meeting between two JD(S) MLAs from Vijayapura and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has created ripples in the political circles.

Two Vijayapura MLAs M C Managuli and Devanand Chavan met the chief minister at the guesthouse in Mysuru on Wednesday.

While Managuli was the Horticulture minister during the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government, Devanand Chavan was his parliamentary secretary.

Both the MLAs had accompanied BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal to Mysuru and met the chief minister, which has raised suspicions on ‘Operation Kamala’ activities. However, the MLAs said they met the chief minister to discuss about the development works.

It may be mentioned that there was a bonhomie between the Periyapatna

JD(S) MLA K Mahadev and Yediyurappa during the ‘Yuva Dasara’ programme. The chief minister had patted Mahadev on his shoulder in a friendly manner, which has also raised suspicions.