Srinivas University confers Honoris Causa on Palimar Mutt seer

Palimar Mutt seer Sri Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami was conferred Honoris Causa by Srinivas University during its second annual convocation in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Universities play a pivotal role in imparting knowledge to students from different backgrounds without discrimination, said Palimar Mutt seer Sri Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami.

He was addressing a gathering after accepting Honoris Causa in Philosophy (Vedic Science and Dwaita Vedanta), conferred on him during the second convocation of Srinivas University in Mukka, on the city’s outskirts, on Tuesday.

“The concept of the university has existed in India from time immemorial. Nalanda and Takshashila Universities were renowned centres of learning in the past,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan in his virtual address said that the convocation is a happy moment for the graduating students who have toiled hard all these years to receive the degree.

Students look forward to the graduation ceremony as it is one of the best moments in a student’s life, he added.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Dr P S Aithal said that Covid-19 pandemic situation had affected all, including the education sector. Usual classes and even some academic programmes had already taken online platforms.

Owing to this situation, Srinivas University had decided to conduct its second annual convocation ceremony virtually. A total of 38 ranks, 11 gold medals, 232 undergraduate students, 87 postgraduate students from various disciplines and one PhD, were awarded on the occasion.