SSLC results: Dakshina Kannada secures Grade B

The Dakshina Kannada district has secured Grade B in the 2019-20 SSLC examination results. The district stood in the seventh position with 86.73% pass percentage in 2018-19. The state government had decided to break the convention of announcing the pass percentage of the different districts and has instead come up with a three-level grading system.

Grades are decided based on the total number of students in a district who cleared the exams (40%), combined marks secured by all candidates from a district (40%), and the number of students from a district who secured first class and distinction (20%). Those who have an aggregate above 75% get an A grade, those between 60 and 75% get a B, and those below 60% get C.

The district has 510 high schools of which 213 schools have secured A grade, 176 schools B grade and 121 schools C grade. A total of 30,835 students had registered for the exam. The DK district had stood second (82.39%) in the SSLC pass percentage in 2016-17 and fourth in 2017 -18 (85.66%).

In fact, private schools have secured good grades in the district. A total of 161 unaided high schools have secured grade A, 26 each government and aided high schools have secured grade A in the district. Seventy-three government high schools have secured grade B along with 50 aided and 53 unaided high schools, said DDPI Malleswamy. As many as 79 government high schools in the district have secured Grade C in addition to 32 aided and 10 unaided schools.