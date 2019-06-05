Stir for locals to get jobs at pvt firms, banks

Pro-Kannada organisations led by Vatal Nagaraj have vowed to storm into private companies and banks all over the state, demanding reservation for Kannadigas in national and state-level enterprises.

Starting June 10, the activists will stage massive protests in front of private sector companies and banks in various districts.

They will launch their protest from Hampi in Ballari district, demanding protection for Ballari from mining and steel industries set up by outsiders.

The activists will barge into private companies in Doddaballapur on June 10 and stage a protest demanding reservation for locals.

Similarly, a massive demonstration will be held in Bengaluru on June 22, demanding that banks and public sector enterprises reserve jobs for locals.

Addressing reporters here, Vatal Nagaraj, president of Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha, said, “Almost all facilities in the state are in the hands of outsiders and Kannadigas are left with nothing in their own land.

“Today, Bengaluru is filled with Hindi-speaking people from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh along with Gujaratis, Rajasthanis, Tamils and Malayalis.”

“Many are gradually getting into real estate and trying to build their own clout. If you go to Koramangala, you feel as if you are visiting some other state.

“All medical and engineering colleges are run by outsiders,” Vatal said.

He said, “We will barge into private companies and banks. We will not do any harm, but ask them to give jobs and facilities for locals.”

The Advocates Association of Bengaluru has submitted a memorandum to Governor Vajubhai Vala, seeking approval for the National Law School of India University Bill, 2017.

“The bill aims to provide 50% seats to local students of Karnataka in NLSIU. The governor must approve it at the earliest,” A P Ranganatha, president of the Association said in a press statement.