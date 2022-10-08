Sugarcane farmers meet Bommai, seek hike in FRP

Bommai is said to have directed officials to convene a meeting with sugar factory owners soon to discuss the matter

  • Oct 08 2022, 00:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 03:56 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

A delegation of farmers met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and urged him to order an upward revision in the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane.

Bommai is said to have directed officials to convene a meeting with sugar factory owners soon to discuss the matter. The delegation was led by Sugarcane Growers’ Association of Karnataka president Kurubur Shanthakumar. The farmer leader said the FRP per tonne was Rs 3,500 in Uttar Pradesh, Rs 3,800 in Punjab and Rs 4,400 in Gujarat. He also pointed out that input costs had risen for farmers.

"Profits made using sugarcane byproducts are not being passed down to farmers. At least 35 sugar factories are producing ethanol whose profits are not coming to us," Shanthakumar said.

Karnataka
Sugarcane
basavaraj bommai

